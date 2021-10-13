MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (3 attacks), Aleppo (5), Hama (1) and Latakia (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the Syrian side recorded no attacks.