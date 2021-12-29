MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours.

"One shelling attack was recorded in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the province of Latakia," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said sniper fire by terrorists on the government troops' positions left one Syrian serviceman wounded.