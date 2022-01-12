MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone three times over the past 24 hours.

"Three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Two attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo and one in Idlib," he said.