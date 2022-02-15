UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once In Past Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in a sniper attack on government troops.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov also said Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the province of Aleppo.

>