Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once In Past Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 03:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours.
"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.
He said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in a sniper attack on government troops.
Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov also said Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the province of Aleppo.