Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once In Past Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Aleppo," Rear Adm.

Zhuravlyov said at a briefing.

He said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in a sniper attack on government troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

