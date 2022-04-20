UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Twice In Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Latakia," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said at a briefing.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

