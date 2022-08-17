UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Five Times In Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Five Times in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Capt. 1st Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours.

"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Capt.

1st Rank Gerasimov said.

"Two attacks in Aleppo province, one in Idlib, two in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

7 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

7 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

7 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

7 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

7 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.