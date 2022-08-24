UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once In Past Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

He said one Syrian soldier was wounded in the province of Latakia in artillery fire that terrorists opened on the government troops' positions.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

