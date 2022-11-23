UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Three Times In Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Three Times in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone three times over the past 24 hours.

"Three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Idlib," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

2 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

2 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

2 hours ago
 Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Ke ..

Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Followi ..

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.