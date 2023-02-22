UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Five Times In Past Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours.

"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Idlib," Rear Adm.

Gurinov said.

He said a drone launched by terrorists in Idlib province left three Syrian soldiers wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

