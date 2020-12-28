Reconciliation Commission Begins Work in Southern Syria - Russian Military

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A special reconciliation commission started its work in Syria's southern province of Daraa earlier in the month, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said Monday.

"The Daraa reconciliation commission started its work in December.

The residents of Daraa and the neighboring provinces see the commission's activity in a positive light," Sytnik told journalists, adding that a similar commission will be launched in the neighboring province of As Suwayda.

Syria has been engulfed in a protracted civil war since 2011, with the Syrian government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups. Moscow has been active in attempting to facilitate the peace process between different factions in the conflict.