UrduPoint.com

Reconstituted Al Qaeda, ISIS With Aspirations To Attack US Real Possibility - Milley

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:35 PM

Reconstituted Al Qaeda, ISIS With Aspirations to Attack US Real Possibility - Milley

A reconstituted Al Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) or Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) with aspirations to attack the US is a very real possibility, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in congressional testimony on Tuesday, adding that such an attack can take in 12 months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) A reconstituted Al Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) or Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) with aspirations to attack the US is a very real possibility, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.

Mark Milley said in congressional testimony on Tuesday, adding that such an attack can take in 12 months.

"Reconstituted Al Qaeda or ISIS with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility. And those conditions to include activity in ungoverned spaces could present themselves in the next 12 to 36 months," Milley told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during a hearing in US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Hearing Al Qaeda Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Senate Russia ISIS United States From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

4 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

6 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.