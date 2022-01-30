(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) A scandalous reconstruction of the 1945 Death March that was scheduled to take place in the village of Yantarny near Russian city of Kaliningrad was canceled amid public outcry and the ongoing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, organizers of the event said on Saturday.

The event was initially scheduled for January 29. The organizers planed to hold a historical reconstruction of the Death March, a tragedy of 1945, when the Nazis sent prisoners of concentration camps to the village of Palmnicken (now Yantarny), drove them into the icy water of the Baltic Sea and shot dead. The tragedy claimed the lives of about 3,000-6,000 people. Participants of the reconstruction were not only offered to "experience" the Death March by passing "the road of death," but were also promised to be given yellow holocaust badges.

The local authorities called the show unacceptable, and stressed that they had not given permission for the reconstruction.

The announcement of the event was also published on social networks. Outraged users required the reconstruction to be canceled, accusing the organizers of mocking the memory of the dead and promoting fascism.

The organizers explained the event was banned by Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian service responsible for the supervision of consumer rights protection and human wellbeing. The ban was related to deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country and the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.