UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconstruction Of France's Notre-Dame To Begin Early 2021: Archbishop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:34 AM

Reconstruction of France's Notre-Dame to begin early 2021: archbishop

Reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, partially destroyed in a fire last year, should start in January 2021 once a consolidation phase is over, the archbishop of Paris said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, partially destroyed in a fire last year, should start in January 2021 once a consolidation phase is over, the archbishop of Paris said Tuesday.

Since a blaze engulfed the 13th century monument's roof and spire on April 15, 2019, reconstruction work has been plagued by delays due to the weather, sanitary concerns and most recently the coronavirus.

Work taking down scaffolding in place around the the gothic landmark resumed last week, after a hiatus caused by strict stay-at-home orders to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Workers must also strengthen the still vulnerable edifice before any proper reconstruction work can begin.

"We are finishing the strengthening phase, we can begin rebuilding in January 2021," Catholic archbishop Michel Aupetit told reporters.

"There are always unpredictable events," he noted.

Aupetit was inaugurating an exhibition of children's drawings depicting the cathedral, which he called "a sign of hope".

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants Notre-Dame restored to its former glory by 2024.

Last week workers began the delicate task of removing tons of metal scaffolding that melted together during the fire.

The scaffolding had been installed for the renovation of the steeple that was being carried out when the blaze erupted.

Millions of people around the world watched as the fire tore through the church's roof, causing its steeple to collapse and sending billowing fumes containing toxic molten lead into the air.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to keep Notre-Dame from collapsing completely, but officials have said the structure remains at risk.

Related Topics

Weather Century Fire World Paris Lead January April 2019 Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.