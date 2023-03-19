UrduPoint.com

Reconstruction Of Mariupol Airport Scheduled To Finish In 2025 - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Reconstruction of Mariupol Airport Scheduled to Finish in 2025 - Deputy Prime Minister

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The reconstruction of the airport in the city of Mariupol is expected to wrap up in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told President Vladimir Putin, adding that the renovated airport will be international.

Putin paid a surprise visit to Mariupol on Saturday evening, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents, the Kremlin said. Khusnullin accompanied the president during the visit and reported on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its vicinity, discussing new residential microdistricts, social, educational and health facilities.

As part of the visit, Putin and Khusnullin inspected the territory of Mariupol airport. Khusnullin said that the airport building was severely damaged as there had been active fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the area, although the runway remained more or less intact.

"We have put it in the plan, we are going to (start) reconstructing it at the end of 2023. We plan to make it a full-fledged airport, operating flights to all Russian cities and abroad," Khusnullin said, specifying that the airport is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

The facility is currently being used for military purposes, the senior official said, adding that the closest civil airports are located in the Russian cities of Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, over 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) away.

Meanwhile, the road linking Mariupol and the city of Donetsk was repaired in 2022 and enlarged to four lanes, Khusnullin said.

Mariupol, a city located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, was a hotbed of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine until it came under Russian control on April 21. Since then, Russia has been actively clearing the city's port of mines and restoring civilian infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Visit Road Taganrog Progress Vladimir Putin Mariupol Donetsk April All Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

5 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

14 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

14 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

15 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.