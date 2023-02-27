Record 100Mln People Forced to Flee Due to Conflicts in 2022 - UN Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Nearly 100 million people have been forced to flee conflict and violence in their countries in 2022, which marks a record high, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"A record 100 million people have been forced to flee by violence, conflict and human rights violations," Guterres said at the opening of the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.