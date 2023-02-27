UrduPoint.com

Record 100Mln People Forced To Flee Due To Conflicts In 2022 - UN Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Record 100Mln People Forced to Flee Due to Conflicts in 2022 - UN Secretary General

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Nearly 100 million people have been forced to flee conflict and violence in their countries in 2022, which marks a record high, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"A record 100 million people have been forced to flee by violence, conflict and human rights violations," Guterres said at the opening of the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Related Topics

United Nations Geneva Million

Recent Stories

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

1 hour ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

1 hour ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

2 hours ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

2 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.