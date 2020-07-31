Record 12.1% collapse in second quarter eurozone GDP

The European economy was hit by its sharpest recorded contraction in the second quarter, with GDP down 12.1 percent in the eurozone and 11.9 percent across the EU

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The European economy was hit by its sharpest recorded contraction in the second quarter, with GDP down 12.1 percent in the eurozone and 11.9 percent across the EU.

The official Eurostat agency said that with much of the economy paralysed by coronavirus lockdowns, the fall was the largest since it began recording the figure in 1995.