Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel In Small Boats In 1 Day - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Record 1,295 unregistered migrants attempting to enter the United Kingdom crossed the English Channel in small boats on Monday, the UK Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Record 1,295 unregistered migrants attempting to enter the United Kingdom crossed the English Channel in small boats on Monday, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"The data below is for the 24-hour period 00:00 to 23:59 22 August 2022. Number of migrants detected in small boats: 1,295," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry added that the migrants used 27 small boats to cross over to the UK.

The number of unregistered migrants arriving in the UK continues to rise despite a migration agreement signed between the UK and Rwanda in mid-April, which allows London to deport them to the African country for processing of documents, obtaining asylum, and relocation.

In September 2021, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the border patrol to turn back boats carrying migrants across the English Channel before they reach UK coasts to tackle the surge in arrivals from continental Europe.

According to the ministry's statistics, over 11,000 illegal migrants aboard almost 300 small boats crossed the English Channel from April 14 to July 31, 2022.

