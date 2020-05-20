Record 131 New COVID-19 Cases Prompt Venezuela to Strengthen Lockdown in Border Areas

Venezuela confirmed a record 131 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 749, and imposed stricter containment restrictions in border areas that bear most of the infections, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Venezuela confirmed a record 131 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 749, and imposed stricter containment restrictions in border areas that bear most of the infections, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

According to the official, 110 people got infected in towns near Colombia and Brazil, prompting the authorities to put all Venezuelans arriving from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru in two-week quarantine. Moreover, curfews are be in place starting from Wednesday in several municipalities of eastern Bolivar state on border with Brazil and western Zulia state on border with Colombia.

There are 253 recoveries since the start of the outbreak and 486 active cases, most of them are near borders with Colombia and Brazil, Rodriguez said during a televised address.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll remains at 10.