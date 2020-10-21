UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record 1,336 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Bulgaria In Past Day - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:10 AM

Record 1,336 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Bulgaria in Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Bulgaria has confirmed a record number of new cases of COVID-19: 1,336 cases of the infection have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country amounted to 31,863.

Most cases have been recorded in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

A total of 1,019 people have died from coronavirus for the entire time of the pandemic, and 17,414 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Died Plovdiv Sofia Bulgaria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

7 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

8 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

8 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

8 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.