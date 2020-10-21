Record 1,336 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Bulgaria in Past Day - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Bulgaria has confirmed a record number of new cases of COVID-19: 1,336 cases of the infection have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country amounted to 31,863.

Most cases have been recorded in Sofia, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

A total of 1,019 people have died from coronavirus for the entire time of the pandemic, and 17,414 patients have recovered.