Record 15Mln New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last 7 Days - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Over the past 7 days, a record high of 15 million new coronavirus cases were registered worldwide, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead of COVID-19 response, said.

"We have started this year out with record number of cases being reported to WHO.

Our weekly epidemiological report will come out later today and you will see that more than 15 million cases have reported in the last 7 days. That is a record high in this pandemic," Van Kerkhove said.