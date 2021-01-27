Record 18,000 daily virus toll worldwide

More than 18,000 people worldwide died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to an AFP count based on official figures, a new grim record amid the battle to stem the pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 18,000 people worldwide died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to an AFP count based on official figures, a new grim record amid the battle to stem the pandemic.

A total of 18,109 Covid-19 deaths were registered on Tuesday.

Over the week from January 20-26, a total of 101,366 coronavirus deaths were registered worldwide, an average of 14,00 fatalities each day and the worst week on record since the virus first emerged in China in late 2019.

In recent months the daily death rate has been increasing.

By the end of November, the world had passed the milestone of 10,000 daily coronavirus deaths.

This rose to 11,000 by mid-December, 12,000 on January 8 and up to 13,000 three days later.

Five countries accounted for the 101,000 deaths recorded last week.

Topping the list is the United States with 23,675 deaths over the week, bringing its toll total to 425,227.

Mexico, Britain, Brazil and Germany complete the list.

The global death toll reached 2.16 million overnight Tuesday from 100 million cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.