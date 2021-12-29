Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

Greece reported on Tuesday a record 21,657 new COVID-19 cases per day amid a rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, according to the data provided by the National Public Health Organization

The previous record was set on Monday with 9,284 new infections registered per day. In total, 556,000 COVID-19 tests were done over the last 24 hours.

The total number of those infected with COVID-19 in Greece has reached almost 1.106 million people. The average age of COVID-19 patients is 38 years.

On Tuesday, 60 people died from COVID-19, a slight decrease compared with 66 deaths reported the day before. In total, 20,557 people have died in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over 95% of deaths were among people with chronic diseases or those aged 70 and older.

The current increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Greece is caused by the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, Health Minister Athanasios Pleuris said on Tuesday. The Greek authorities had expected about 15,000 new COVID-19 cases to be reported on Tuesday, but it appeared to be many more infections.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to an exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite multiple travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.