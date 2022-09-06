Record 2.8 Tonnes of Drugs Seized on Paraguana Peninsula in Venezuela - General Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Venezuela's armed forces seized 2.8 tonnes of drugs on the Paraguana Peninsula, the biggest batch over the last 10 years, Domingo Hernandez Larez, general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.

"A vessel with a 12-member crew and more than 2.5 tonnes of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, was intercepted. It is the largest marijuana bust of the last 10 years," Larez was quoted by Venezolana de Television broadcaster as saying.

Larez also noted that 12 crew members arrested on the boat were all Venezuelans working for the Colombia-based Cartel of the Guajira.