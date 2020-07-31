UrduPoint.com
Record 292,527 COVID Cases Reported Worldwide In Past 24 Hours, Total Toll Tops 17Mln- WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Record 292,527 COVID Cases Reported Worldwide in Past 24 Hours, Total Toll Tops 17Mln- WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A record high 292,527 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the world over the past 24 hours taking that global tally to over 17 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Friday.

Given the update, the global number of confirmed cases since the outbreak has now reached 17,106,007, while the death toll has risen to 668,910, with 6,812 fatalities being confirmed over the past day, the report said.

Most cases and fatalities ” 9.15 million and over 351,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 4.4 million and more than 150,000, respectively.

