Record 317 COVID-19 Cases Registered In Australia's Victoria Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Australian state of Victoria has registered a record 317 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, media reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the ABC broadcaster, two patients have died of the disease over the given period.

Since the start of July, a total of 2,794 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Victoria, compared to some 2,200 cases recorded in the region between on January 25, when the pandemic started, and June 30, the broadcaster noted.

The Victorian authorities have previously reintroduced quarantine-related restrictions amid a surge in new cases of the infection. According to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, it will take some time to achieve stability in the new numbers.

Australia has so far recorded 10,495 cases of COVID-19 and 11 fatalities. The state of Victoria is the leader in terms of number of infections.

