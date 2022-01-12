UrduPoint.com

Record 33,600 New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Record 33,600 New COVID-19 Cases Detected in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Mexican Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday 33,626 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is a record number of infections since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the data published on the ministry's website, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 4.17 million.

Currently, 184,660 people in Mexico are sick with COVID-19. The leader in the number of active COVID-19 cases is Mexico City with 45,477 infections, followed by the State of Mexico with 11,218 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 162 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 300,574 people.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, deputy secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, has said that the Omicron variant is becoming the dominant coronavirus strain in the country. The epidemiologist has stressed that the clinical picture of patients with the Omicron strain resembles a cold with lesions of the upper respiratory tract, and the lungs are less affected than those of infected with the Delta variant. According to Lopez-Gatell, this explains a slight increase in hospitalizations in Mexico at a record spread of infection.

