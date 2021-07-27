Record 35% of Black Americans Report Unfair Treatment While Shopping in Past Month - Poll

A new high of 35 percent of African Americans say they have experienced unfair treatment while shopping during the past 30 days, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A new high of 35 percent of African Americans say they have experienced unfair treatment while shopping during the past 30 days, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Black Americans' self-reports of being treated unfairly in a variety of situations are generally steady or higher rather than declining. This includes a new high of 35 percent who say they personally were treated unfairly while shopping during the past 30 days, up from 24 percent last year," a press release explaining the poll said.

Before this year, the percentage of Black adults who reported mistreatment at stores in the previous month ranged from 24 percent to 30 percent, the release said.

In addition, 21 percent say they were treated unfairly in a restaurant, bar, theater or other entertainment place, compared with 18% in 2020, the release said.

Twenty percent also say they were treated unfairly in dealings with police in 2021, compared with 19 percent in 2020, the release also said.

The results come at a time of greater awareness and sensitivity to racial inequities in US society, the release added.

Results were based on telephone interviews conducted June 1-July 5, 2021 with a random sample of 1,381 adults, ages 18 and above, living in all 50 US states and Washington, DC. The total sample is weighted to represent racial and ethnic groups proportionately to their share of the US population, with the margin of sampling error plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level, according to Gallup.