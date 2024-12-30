Record 373,691 Spectators Flock To Australia-India 4th Test
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The blockbuster clash against India on Monday became the best-attended Test in Australia's history as fans flocked to the Melbourne cricket Ground for the final day.
Day five of the fourth Test attracted a bumper crowd of 74,362, swelling the total number of spectators since the start of the match on Boxing Day to 373,691.
That beat the previous record of 350,534 at the same ground during the 1936-37 Ashes series against England, when Donald Bradman ruled the sport and Tests were played over six days.
"Thank you, Melbourne.
An Australian cricketing record, an MCG record and history made," Cricket Australia tweeted.
In terms of Boxing Day Tests, the previous record was 271,865 during the 2013-14 Ashes.
"I think what's been particularly special about this series is the number of India fans, from not just India but all around the world," Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley told reporters during the Test.
"I have met fans from the UK, from Canada, from the US.
"Obviously it is a fantastic time of year but it talks to the MCG has almost got this spiritual place in cricketing folklore."
