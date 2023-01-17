Record 38% of Americans Postponed Medical Treatment Due to Cost in 2022 - Poll

UrduPoint.com

A record 38% of Americans had to put off their medical treatment in 2022 because of cost, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday

"The percentage of Americans reporting they or a family member postponed medical treatment in 2022 due to cost rose 12 points in one year, to 38%, the highest in Gallup's 22-year trend," the pollster said.

Respondents noted that sometimes they had to postpone their treatment even in very difficult health situations.

"In all, 27% said the treatment was for a 'very' or 'somewhat' serious condition or illness, while 11% said it was 'not very' or 'not at all' serious," the poll added.

The survey found that delayed care reports differ by income, age and gender. Low-income adults, younger people and women were especially likely to say they or a family member had postponed medical care.

"In 2022, Americans with an annual household income under $40,000 were nearly twice as likely as those with an income of $100,000 or more to say someone in their family delayed medical care for a serious condition (34% vs.

18%, respectively). Those with an income between $40,000 and less than $100,000 were similar to those in the lowest income group when it comes to postponing care, with 29% doing so," the pollster said.

Every third American aged 18 to 49 said they or someone in their family put off care, while every fourth of those aged 50 to 64 and only 13% of people who are older than 65 and older said the same. The readings are up 12 points among those younger than 50, up 10 points among 50- to 64-year-olds, and up six points among those aged 65 and older.

Inflation was the main reason for such decisions, the poll added.

The survey was conducted from November 9-December 2 among 1,020 adults in all US states and the District of Columbia.

