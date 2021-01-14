Record 4.46Mln People in England Waiting for NHS Treatment As of Late November - NHS

UrduPoint.com
A record 4.46 million people were waiting to start treatment in England's hospitals as of late November, including 192,169 patients who were waiting more than 52 weeks, the UK National Health Service (NHS) in England said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A record 4.46 million people were waiting to start treatment in England's hospitals as of late November, including 192,169 patients who were waiting more than 52 weeks, the UK National Health Service (NHS) in England said on Thursday.

According to the health authority, such a delay is explained by a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, with hospitals being overcrowded with COVID-19 patients.

"The number of RTT [referral to treatment] patients waiting to start treatment at the end of November 2020 was 4.46 million patients. Of those, 192,169 patients were waiting more than 52 weeks," NHS England said in a press release.

As of November 2019, 4.42 million people were waiting for NHS treatment, while 4.45 million were in queue in October of that year, the press release added.

Of those 4.46 million people, 68.2 percent of patients were waiting up to 18 weeks, the timeline within which, according to NHS standards, a patient must be prescribed and start treatment.

The total number of patients who were prescribed treatment or surgery in hospitals decreased in November 2020 by 27 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, the health authority said.

