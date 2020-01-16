Record 45 mn people need urgent food aid in southern Africa : UN

An unprecedented 45 million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid due to drought, flooding and economic hardship, the UN said Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :An unprecedented 45 million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid due to drought, flooding and economic hardship, the UN said Thursday.

"This hunger crisis is on a scale we've not seen before and the evidence shows it's going to get worse," World Food Programme (WFP) regional director Lola Castro said in a statement.