Record 45 Mn People Need Urgent Food Aid In Southern Africa : UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :An unprecedented 45 million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid due to drought, flooding and economic hardship, the UN said Thursday.

"This hunger crisis is on a scale we've not seen before and the evidence shows it's going to get worse," World Food Programme (WFP) regional director Lola Castro said in a statement.

