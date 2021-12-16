Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :There are currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world, the highest number since Reporters Without Borders began counting more than 25 years ago, the NGO announced Thursday.

By contrast, the number killed this year -- 46 -- was the lowest since it began issuing annual tallies, due to the relative stabilisation of conflicts in the middle East.