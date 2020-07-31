UrduPoint.com
Record 50.5% Of Catalans Oppose Region's Independence From Spain - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:42 PM

More than half of Catalans 50.5 percent are against the autonomous region's independence from Spain, according to a poll, conducted by the CEO survey institute and published on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) More than half of Catalans 50.5 percent are against the autonomous region's independence from Spain, according to a poll, conducted by the CEO survey institute and published on Friday.

This is the highest number of Catalans who oppose the region's independence since 2014, when the institute began conducting the survey. The previous record was set in June 2015, when 50 percent said they were against the idea.

According to the findings, 42 percent of respondents backed the region's independence, while the rest were unable to give a definite response.

At the same time, the majority of Catalans, 78.

3 percent, support the idea of holding a referendum on the issue, while 15.8 percent felt the opposite.

In addition, 60.9 percent of respondents consider the level of Catalonia's autonomy insufficient, 27.4 percent sufficient, and only 5.3 percent said it was too broad.

A total of 2,000 people took part in the poll, which was conducted between June 25 and July 21.

Catalonia has mounted a sustained campaign to achieve independence from Spain. In an October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called unlawful, over 90 percent of voters supported Catalonia's independence. The turnout was 43 percent.

