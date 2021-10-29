Record 516Mln Tonnes of Cargo Passes Panama Canal in 2021

UrduPoint.com

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Over 516 million tonnes of freight were transported through the Panama Canal, linking the Pacific and the Atlantic Oceans, in 2021 fiscal year, which is 10% more than in pre-pandemic 2019, the waterway authority said.

"The Panama Canal ended 2021 fiscal year with record 516.7 million tonnes, which is 8.

7% more than in 2020 fiscal year and 10% more than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic," the statement read.

The substantial rise in the amount of cargo transported in 2021 was caused by increased liquefied natural gas supplies that went up by almost one third, according to the canal's administration. In addition to that, the amount of petroleum gas hauled in 2021 rose by 18.4%, and bulk loads by 11.2%. Containerized shipment along the canal, which transport most of cargo, grew by 10.8% in 2021.

