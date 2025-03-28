Record 57,000 worshipers use electric cart service at Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced that a record 57,000 worshipers benefited from the electric golf cart service at the Grand Mosque on the 27th night of Ramadan.

This achievement reflects the authority’s ongoing dedication to improving services for worshipers while upholding the highest quality and safety standards, especially during peak periods.

It also highlights the effective use of modern technologies to enhance the worshipers’ experience and ease their performance of rituals.