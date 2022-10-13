Record 7Mln Patients on Waiting List in UK as of August Due to Staff Shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) A record seven million patients, who have received a referral for treatment (RTT) or planned surgery at a hospital, were on the waiting list in the United Kingdom as of late August due to the shortage of personnel in medical institutions, the UK National Health Service (NHS) said on Thursday.

"The number of RTT patients waiting to start treatment at the end of August 2022 was 7.0 million patients. Of those, 387,257 patients were waiting more than 52 weeks and 2,646 patients were waiting more than 104 weeks," a statement by the NHS read.

The average waiting time to start treatment was approximately 14 weeks as of late August, NHS added.

The UK health care system has been suffering from a severe shortage of medical personnel in recent months. Many employees have been leaving the profession due to excessive work, rising costs and inability to afford higher qualification. The United Kingdom is lacking 12,000 doctors, and over 50,000 nurses and midwives, according to a report released by the UK Health and Social Care Committee in July.