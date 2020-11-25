UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record 9.3Mln People Food Insecure In Syria This Year - UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Record 9.3Mln People Food Insecure in Syria This Year - UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The United Nations estimates that the number of food-insecure people in Syria has grown by 1.4 million reaching a record high of 9.3 million in 2020, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Relief Coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said on Wednesday.

"Today, an estimated 9.3 million people in Syria are food insecure - that's 1.4 million more people than a year ago and more than at any other time during the crisis," Rajasingham said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Rajasingham pointed out that the number of severely food insecure Syrians stands at 1 million, twice as many as in 2019, and the United Nations expects this figure to increase.

The country's current economic crisis is a result of the decline in the value of the Syrian Pound on the informal market and historically high prices of essentials.

"The price of a national reference food basket increased by 247 percent since October last year, and is now higher than at any point since [World Food Program] started price monitoring in Syria in 2013," Rajasingham said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Price Syrian Pound October 2019 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

16 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

31 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

31 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

46 minutes ago

Lithuanian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measu ..

28 minutes ago

Russians Made Up Largest Number of Tourists in Mal ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.