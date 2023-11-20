Record-breaker Djokovic claims seventh ATP Finals crown

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Novak Djokovic claimed yet another record on Sunday with his seventh ATP Finals title, sweeping aside local hero Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in Turin and leaving tennis fans wondering when he will relinquish his tennis dominance.

Djokovic came into the Finals at the end of an age-defying year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 title.

He will clock a 400th week at world number one after crowning an incredible season -- in which he also reached the Wimbledon final -- by moving clear of retired great Roger Federer in victories at the season-ending tournament.

The 36-year-old took his record-breaking crown by beating in straights sets the game's best two young players in Sinner and vanquished semi-finalist Carlos Alcaraz, showing that he still has plenty to give with the Paris Olympics around the corner and a gold medal the only major title missing from his list of honours.

"Very special, one of the best seasons I've had in my life, no doubt.

To crown it with a win against a home town hero in Jannik, who has played amazing tennis all week, is phenomenal," said Djokovic.

"I'm very proud of the performances of the last two days against Alcaraz and Sinner, who are probably the two best players in the world, next to me and Medvedev at the moment. The way they have been playing I had to step it up."

Sinner was bidding to become the first ever Italian to win the Finals and looked like the right man to do it after his impressive group stage win over Djokovic.

But the 22-year-old, like Alcaraz in Saturday's semi, simply could not handle Djokovic, a man on a mission who hit his best form at exactly the right time in the tournament.

It is a testament however to how far Sinner, a four-time winner this year, has come in the past year that he had Djokovic's tournament fate in his hands at the end of the group stage, when defeat by Holger Rune would have sent the Serb home early.