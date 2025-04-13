Record-breaker Penaud Fires Bordeaux-Begles Into Champions Cup Semis
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Bordeaux-Begles winger Damian Penaud scored a record 12th try of the Champions Cup season as the French club beat Munster 47-29 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals.
Penaud dived over just after five minutes in front of a sold-out Stade Chaban Delmas crowd as the hosts set-up an all-French last-four tie at home against either Toulon or Toulouse, who meet on Sunday.
The 28-year-old was one of six try scorers for the hosts as the France speedster overtook ex-England winger Chris Ashton's tally of 11 in 2013-2014 with Saracens.
Munster centre Alex Nankivell crossed and winger Andrew Smith did so twice. The two-time winners Munster were also awarded a penalty try but were unable to beat a second French side in the space of seven days after dramatically edging La Rochelle in the last 16 last weekend.
Bordeaux-Begles controlled the first half in front of 34,000 fans and raced to a 29-10 lead at the break but New Zealander Nankivell gave Munster hope of a first semi spot since 2019 with his effort just before the interval.
The mood of the 2,500 or so travelling Irish fans improved even further with half an hour to play as Bordeaux-Begles lock Cyril Cazeaux was yellow carded and Smith cut the score to 29-15.
Dreams of an unlikely comeback were dashed however in the final 27 minutes with hooker Maxime Lamothe bundling over and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert kicking two penalties as the home side booked just their second ever Champions Cup semi final berth.
Smith's second effort with eight minutes to go served as consolation for the 2006 and 2008 champions before Penaud's fellow winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey sprinted in for a try in almost the final play of the game.
Later, Northampton host Castres with a last four-game at Leinster at stake after the Irish province hammered Glasgow 52-0 on Friday.
The four-time winners also kept Harlequins to zero points in the previous round, in the only two examples in 258 Champions Cup knock-out games of a team failing to score.
