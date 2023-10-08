Open Menu

Record-breaking China Set To Close Asian Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Record-breaking China set to close Asian Games

Hangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Hosts China finished with a record-breaking 201 gold medals as the curtain comes down on two weeks of triumphs and tears at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The biggest Asiad ever will wrap up later in the day with a closing ceremony at the 80,000-capacity Olympic stadium, with China handing over to Japan for 2026.

The Asian Games normally happen every four years but Nagoya-Aichi has a shorter run-up because the Hangzhou event was postponed by a year due to China's now-abandoned zero-Covid measures.

Taiwan's Gu Shiau-shuang won the final gold when she triumphed in the women's karate -50kg kumite class.

But it was the hosts who dominated the overall medals table, their 201 golds beating the 199 they collected at Guangzhou 2010.

Their exploits across 40 sports and 54 venues reinforced China's status as Asia's sporting superpower, topping the medals table at every Asian Games since 1982.

With about 12,000 athletes in total, this was the biggest Asian Games in history.

Having been forced to delay because of Covid, organisers will congratulate themselves on a job well done, in what was China's return to staging a major sporting event following the pandemic.

"Technically we have had one of the finest Asian Games ever," said Olympic Council of Asia acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari.

"We have had 97 Games records, 26 Asian records and 13 world records, so the standard has been very, very high and we are very happy with it.

"

World records came in shooting and weightlifting, but it was China's swimmers, led by Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang -- named the Hangzhou MVPs -- who stole the spotlight.

China won 28 golds in the pool, with Zhang and Qin accounting for 11 of them, to signal their threat at the Paris Olympics when it starts in less than 10 months' time.

Nine sports, among them boxing, break dancing and tennis, served as qualifiers for Paris.

Japan were a distant second in the final medals table with 52 golds, down from 75 at Jakarta in 2018, and South Korea were third on 42.

India's total medal haul of 107 was their best showing ever, with their archers and shooters in particular excelling.

North Korea returned to international competition after four years of isolation and came top in weightlifting.

China has now hosted the Asian Games three times after Guangzhou 2010 and Beijing 1990, and OCA honorary life vice-president Wei Jizhong, who has attended 11 Asiads, rated it the most successful.

"We don't rank Asian Games against other Games on who was the best," said Wei, who is Chinese.

"But in terms of the Games in China, I give it a mark of 99. Why 99? There is always room for improvement."

mp/pst

Related Topics

India Tennis World Sports China Job Guangzhou Hangzhou Beijing Paris Jakarta Japan South Korea North Korea Women Sunday 2018 Gold Olympics Event From Best Top Asia Boxing

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

13 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

15 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

15 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

15 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

15 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

15 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

15 hours ago

More Stories From World