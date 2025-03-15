Record-breaking Marc Marquez on top in Argentina MotoGP practice

Termas de Río Hondo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was fastest in practice for the Argentina MotoGP on Friday, continuing the blistering form which saw him storm to victory in the season-opener in Thailand.

The Spanish star, a three-time winner in Argentina, clocked a new lap record of 1min 37.295sec on his factory Ducati on a drying track at Termas de Rio Hondo, the small spa town situated 1,100km north-west of Buenos Aires.

Just as they had done in Thailand, Ducati again dominated with Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marquez's younger brother Alex filling out the top three.

Alex Marquez, who was second in the season-opener two weeks ago, took pole in Argentina when the track last staged a MotoGP in 2023.

He went on to finish third that weekend in another Ducati podium sweep.

"I immediately felt comfortable. We obviously put more work on the bike compared to Thailand, as it was a long time since I last rode at this track, and it was also my first time here on a Ducati," said Marc Marquez.

"It's true that there are some rivals who are very close, so we'll see if we can improve some more. The goal for tomorrow morning is to qualify on the front row."

Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, on the second factory Ducati, just squeezed into the top 10 -- and a direct place in the second qualifying session on Saturday -- despite crashing in the closing minutes on Friday.

"Unfortunately, I crashed at the beginning of my second time attack and it's a pity, because I wanted to ride strong," said Bagnaia.

"I felt I could have been three and a half tenths quicker; we're still in the top ten and that's good, all things considered."

The Argentina MotoGP, round two of the 22-race season, will be missing world champion Jorge Martin.

The Spanish Aprilia rider has still not recovered from the injuries which sidelined him in Thailand.

Martin said Thursday that he will also sit out the third round in Texas at the end of March and may still not be ready by the time the Qatar MotoGP rolls around in mid-April.

Practice times (top 10 go straight into 2nd qualifying session on Saturday):

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati) 1:37.295 (Q), 2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 0.135 (Q), 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 0.201 (Q), 4. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia) 0.215 (Q), 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.251 (Q), 6. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 0.296 (Q), 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 0.390 (Q), 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.523 (Q), 9. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 0.532 (Q), 10. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.539 (Q), 11. Ai Ogura (JPN/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 0.560, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 0.636, 13. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 0.680, 14. Jack Miller (AUS/Yamaha-Pramac) 0.763, 15. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 0.841, 16. Maverick Vinales (ESP/KTM-Tech3) 1.020, 17. Fermín Aldeguer (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 1.052, 18. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Yamaha-Pramac) 1.354, 19. Somkiat Chantra (THA/Honda-LCR) 1.356, 20. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 1.451, 21. Enea Bastianini (ITA/KTM-Tech3) 1.490, 22. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) 1.781.