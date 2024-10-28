Open Menu

Record-Breaking Night At Saudi Falcon Auction

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The ninth night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction witnessed a record-breaking frenzy, with five prized falcons fetching a combined SAR438,000.

Held at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the auction showcased a diverse range of falcons, each with its unique history and pedigree.

From the "Al-Nabaat Falcon" to the "South Al-Leith Falcon," these magnificent birds captivated bidders and viewers alike.

The Saudi Falcon Club continues to play a pivotal role in preserving falconry's rich heritage. By organizing such prestigious auctions, the club aims to elevate the sport's global standing and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

As the auction enters its final stages, anticipation continues to build, with more record-breaking sales expected.

