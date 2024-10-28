Record-Breaking Night At Saudi Falcon Auction
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The ninth night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction witnessed a record-breaking frenzy, with five prized falcons fetching a combined SAR438,000.
Held at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the auction showcased a diverse range of falcons, each with its unique history and pedigree.
From the "Al-Nabaat Falcon" to the "South Al-Leith Falcon," these magnificent birds captivated bidders and viewers alike.
The Saudi Falcon Club continues to play a pivotal role in preserving falconry's rich heritage. By organizing such prestigious auctions, the club aims to elevate the sport's global standing and ensure its sustainability for future generations.
As the auction enters its final stages, anticipation continues to build, with more record-breaking sales expected.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
Ancestry fuels 'special relationship' with US in northeast England41 seconds ago
-
After disastrous election, what happens to Japan's new PM?54 seconds ago
-
Climate change-worsened floods wreak havoc in Africa11 minutes ago
-
15th Saudi relief plane departs for Lebanon with essential aid supplies11 minutes ago
-
Burundi's Vice President Arrives in Riyadh for FII821 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre21 minutes ago
-
Uruguay heads for run-off vote in presidential race31 minutes ago
-
Biden to cast his early-voting ballot in presidential election on Monday31 minutes ago
-
Centre-left opposition triumphs in Lithuania election51 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ruling party leader vows reforms, seeks to continue government51 minutes ago
-
Right-wing parties win in Brazil's municipal elections1 hour ago
-
Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff1 hour ago