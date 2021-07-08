UrduPoint.com
Record Breaking US Heat Wave 'Impossible Before Climate Change' - World Weather Body

Thu 08th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The record-breaking heat wave that swept the northwestern United States recently would have been impossible before the arrival of global climate change generated by excessive carbon emissions and other human activities, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.

"The record-breaking heatwave in parts of the US and Canada at the end of June would have been virtually impossible without the influence of human-caused climate change," the WMO said in a press release. "Climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions, made the heatwave at least 150 times more likely to happen."

Pacific Northwest areas of the US and Canada saw temperatures that broke records by several degrees, including a new all-time Canadian temperature record of 49.

6 degrees Celsius (121.3 degrees Fahrenheit) - well above the previous national record of 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), the WMO said.

"Every heatwave occurring today is made more likely and more intense by climate change. ... The extreme temperatures experienced were far outside the range of past observed temperatures," the WMO said.

North America had its warmest June on record, according to the monthly bulletin from Copernicus Climate Change Service, the WMO said. Until overall greenhouse gas emissions are halted, global temperatures will continue to increase and events like these will become more frequent, it added.

