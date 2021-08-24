UrduPoint.com

Record Daily Number Of Migrants Cross Channel To UK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:28 PM

Record daily number of migrants cross Channel to UK

A record number of people crossed the Channel from France on a single day last weekend, the UK government said Tuesday as it slammed the "evil criminal gangs" facilitating migrant crossings

Britain's interior ministry confirmed 828 people were rescued or intercepted Saturday on 30 separate journeys across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, typically on dangerously overcrowded small boats.

Britain's interior ministry confirmed 828 people were rescued or intercepted Saturday on 30 separate journeys across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, typically on dangerously overcrowded small boats.

It noted French authorities had intercepted a further 10 crossing attempts, preventing 193 people from reaching UK waters or shores, while there had been no confirmed arrivals on Sunday.

Saturday's numbers dramatically surpass a previous daily record of 482 people, set only weeks earlier as migrants take advantage of favourable summer weather.

