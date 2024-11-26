'Record' Drone Barrage Pummels Ukraine As Missile Tensions Seethe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, amid growing international tensions after Russia fired a nuclear-capable missile that could reach European cities.
The Kremlin declined on Tuesday to confirm that Ukrainian forces had again launched US-provided long-range ATACMS at Russia this week but blamed Washington for escalating the conflict nonetheless.
Moscow and Kyiv have been ratcheting up their drone and missile broadsides, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia and the Kremlin retaliating with an experimental hypersonic missile.
The barrage came as ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members were due to meet in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of the intermediate-range missile on the city of Dnipro.
