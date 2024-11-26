Open Menu

'Record' Drone Barrage Pummels Ukraine As Missile Tensions Seethe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

'Record' drone barrage pummels Ukraine as missile tensions seethe

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, amid growing international tensions after Russia fired a nuclear-capable missile that could reach European cities.

The Kremlin declined on Tuesday to confirm that Ukrainian forces had again launched US-provided long-range ATACMS at Russia this week but blamed Washington for escalating the conflict nonetheless.

Moscow and Kyiv have been ratcheting up their drone and missile broadsides, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia and the Kremlin retaliating with an experimental hypersonic missile.

The barrage came as ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members were due to meet in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of the intermediate-range missile on the city of Dnipro.

Related Topics

Drone Firing NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Brussels From

Recent Stories

AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen econo ..

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

44 minutes ago
 PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah ..

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfac ..

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

1 hour ago
 PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

2 hours ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

4 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

18 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

18 hours ago

More Stories From World