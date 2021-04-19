UrduPoint.com
'Record' Explosives Seizure In Denmark

Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:32 PM

Danish police said Monday they had seized more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of explosives, and arrested two men in connection to the seizure

"We have seized a record amount of explosives, which we are of course very relieved to know is no longer in the hands of criminals," Henrik Andersen, head of the operation, said in a statement.

On Sunday, officers confiscated the 206.4 kilograms of explosives from a shed in a residential area in southern Copenhagen, but police did not specify what type of explosives were stored there.

"There are indications that it might have come from Sweden, but this is something we are in the process of clarifying," Andersen told the local Ritzau agency.

Police also didn't disclose any details on a potential target or use for the explosives.

The two men arrested, aged 21 and 54 and whose identities were not revealed, are suspected of possessing explosives "under particularly aggravating circumstances".

Both men have denied the allegations.

