Record Foreign Visitors To Japan Reported In February
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 89.0 percent in February from a year earlier to about 2.79 million, a record for the month, government data showed.
Arrivals in February rose 7.1 percent from the same month in 2019 when there was no impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.
The surge came as the country continued to rebound from the impact of the pandemic, and the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays boosted the number of visitors from Asian nations, the tourism agency said.
By country, the largest number of travelers came from South Korea at 818,500, up 14.3 percent from pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, the number of Japanese traveling overseas in the reporting month was just about 980,000, down 36 percent from February 2019 before the pandemic.
Recent Stories
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
More Stories From World
-
China's ship exports soar in first two months4 minutes ago
-
10 people die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mongolia's capital4 minutes ago
-
Myanmar exports over 1.6 mln tons of beans, pulses in over 11 months4 minutes ago
-
China continues yellow alert for thick fog4 minutes ago
-
China's weekly coastal bulk freight index edges down4 minutes ago
-
Across China: Marco Polo continues to be an inspiration in China, Italy 700 years after passing14 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China unveils top 10 archaeological discoveries of 202314 minutes ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart on 1st day of release14 minutes ago
-
UN slams deadly terrorist attacks in Moscow24 minutes ago
-
Earth Hour 2024: World 'giving an hour' for sustainable nature, climate24 minutes ago
-
10 people die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mongolia's capital24 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Cambodia during Ramadan34 minutes ago