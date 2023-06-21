UrduPoint.com

Record-High 28% Of Americans Say Will Vote For Candidates Who Share Their Abortion Views

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A record-high number of Americans, 28%, said they are ready to vote only for those candidates who share their views on abortion, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Currently, 28% of registered voters say they will only vote for candidates for major offices who share their position on abortion, one percentage point higher than the previous high of 27% recorded in 2022 and 2019," the pollster said.

A record low 14% said abortion is not a major issue they would take into account, down from 16% last year and 23% in 2007.

Another 56% consider abortion just one factor among many for their vote.

"Seventeen percent of all voters in 2022 and 2023 have said they are pro-choice on abortion and will only vote for candidates for major offices who share their views on the issue," the survey said.

Ten percent of voters in both years have said they are pro-life on abortion and will only support candidates who share their views.

The survey also showed that abortion is most important to pro-choice Democrats, younger women and black adults.

"Women are more likely to be committed pro-choice than pro-life voters, whereas men are more equally divided. And while both younger and older women are more likely than men to be pro-choice voters, the rate is particularly high, at 28%, among younger women (those aged 18 to 49)," the poll said.

In contrast, only 18% of women who are 50 or older consider themselves pro-choice. Among men, 11% in both age groups share the position.

Only 2% of Democrats consider themselves pro-life, and 37% said they are pro-choice. The ratio among Republicans is 21% vs 2%.

The poll was conducted from May 1-24 among 1,011 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

