Record High 64% of Americans Say Lives Permanently Changed By 9/11 Terror Attacks - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Nearly two-thirds of US adults say September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks permanently changed life in the United States, the highest level recorded in two decades since terrorists attacked New York and Washington, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"Twenty years after the 9/11 terror attacks, a record-high 64 percent of US adults say Americans have permanently changed the way they live because of those attacks," a press release explaining the poll said.

The results are from an August 2-17 Gallup poll, which included a series of questions relating to terrorism that were asked in the days and months following the 9/11 terror attacks and repeated in 2011 at the 10-year anniversary of the event, the release said.

The data, largely collected prior to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and before the subsequent terror attack on US troops and civilians in at the Kabul airport, nevertheless found significantly fewer Americans than in the past believing the US is winning the war on terror, the release also said.

At the 10th anniversary of 9/11, 58 percent said life in the United States had permanently changed as a result of the attack. In the first few years after the attacks, percentages hovered near 50 percent, the release added.

Americans also became significantly less likely to say the United States is winning the war against terror in the past decade - a new low of 28 percent in the August survey compared with 42 percent in 2011, according to the release.